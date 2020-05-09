Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will partially reopen Monday, according to National Parks Service news releases.
The National Parks Service will reopen all trails at the parks as well as certain parking lots. It will also waive entry fees.
Restrooms, comfort stations picnic areas, shelters and the the visitor center will remain closed.
The parks closed in March over fears that visitors would catch or transmit the coronavirus. The National Parks Service relied on guidance from federal, state and local authorities in making its decision and that access to parks is being increased on a case-by-case basis.
"While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited," the Kennesaw Mountain release reads. "When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities."
Parking areas set to reopen at Kennesaw Mountain are the overflow parking lot, visitor center parking lot, Burnt Hickory road parking lot, Gilbert road parking area, Cheatham Hill drive, and Cheatham Hill road parking. All other parking areas will remain closed.
Chattahoochee parking ares that will reopen are Abbotts, Medlock, Jones, two parking lots at Island Ford, Paces Mill, Powers Island, Akers Mill, Interstate North and Johnson Ferry North. All other parking areas will remain closed.
"We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.