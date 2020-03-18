WASHINGTON – After careful consideration, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt directed the National Park Service to temporarily suspend the collection of all park entrance fees until further notice.
“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Secretary Bernhardt said.
Other states and municipalities have implemented similar policies waiving fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.
“Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing,” Secretary Bernhardt said.
At a majority of park locations where it is currently possible to adhere to public health guidance, outdoor spaces remain open to the public, while many facilities will be closed.
The public should check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
