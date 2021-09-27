MARIETTA — Marietta firefighters were honored Monday for helping train some of their Georgian counterparts — not ones from the Peach State.
Partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense, firefighters from the Marietta Fire Department traveled to the country of Georgia over the summer to train first responders in swift-water rescue.
Marietta firefighters Ron Presley, Blaine Whealy, Kyle Weber and Assistant Chief George McKeehan traveled to Borjomi, Georgia, to conduct the training, which teaches lifesaving methods in case of floods or swift waters caused by heavy rains, hurricanes or other natural disasters. The Georgia National Guard presented awards to the firefighters at the Marietta Fire Museum.
“It's so uplifting to travel across the world and to see that the brotherhood and sisterhood of the fire service has no boundaries,” McKeehan said. “They welcomed us in, we delivered top-notch training, and it was just an incredible experience.”
Marietta firefighters trained students from the Georgian Emergency Management Services from July 26 to August 6. The firefighters had to use their personal vacation time to travel to the former Soviet republic.
While overseas, the firefighters ended up saving two Middle Eastern tourists who were at risk of drowning, MFD said.
The training was funded by the Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster and Civic Aid fund. The Georgia National Guard coordinated the training through a program that partners with Soviet republics to help them improve their own militaries.
Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, said the firefighters had not only made the people of Georgia safer, but advanced the national security goals of the U.S. by building relationships with an allied nation.
“And while those militaries and their people appreciate that, I will tell you, they don't appreciate anything more than when they see us bring something to bear that doesn't have a weapon associated with it,” Carden said.
MFD designed the course in 2009. The department has continued to refine it over the years, opening its course to other local and state agencies and the military.
Presley, a Marietta firefighter, said the idea to go to Georgia came about when guardsmen attended a class last year. The city worked with the National Guard for months to get the necessary approvals to make it happen.
“The country was amazing, the people were amazing,” Presley said. “The students were warriors, anything crazy we could do, they wanted to go even more. So at first, they thought we were nuts. But by the end of the class, they were pushing us to do more crazy stuff.”
Hundreds of thousands of people drown every year, Presley said, many of them in developing countries with swift rivers. Proper training is essential to save civilians and first responders.
“As a rescuer, an untrained rescuer, you're more likely to die trying to rescue someone,” Presley said. “You see it all the time — a family member goes out to rescue their child. At that point, your child doesn't know. All that child knows is it needs to grab hold of something. … And it’ll drown you.”
The Georgians, Presley said, want MFD to return for the next five years and train 200 more first responders. The goal, he added, is to train the Georgians well enough that they can then train their own recruits.
“I've been wearing this uniform a long time,” Carden said. “I'll tell you, there's a lot of things that I've done in this uniform that took a lot more time and a lot more money, but didn't have near the impact that these three firefighters had in the country of Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.