The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, by far the highest in the world.
Brazil is No. 2 with about 137,000 deaths, followed by India with approximately 89,000 and Mexico with around 74,000. Only five countries — Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Spain and Brazil — rank higher in COVID-19 deaths per capita.
The number of dead in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.
And it is still climbing. Deaths are running at close to 770 a day on average, and a widely cited model from the University of Washington predicts the U.S. toll will double to 400,000 by the end of the year as schools and colleges reopen and cold weather sets in. A vaccine is unlikely to become widely available until 2021.
“The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, in some respects stunning,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said on CNN.
The bleak milestone was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. But the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing.
Cobb also reached a milestone over the weekend when it topped 19,000 cumulative cases.
That number reached 19,174 Tuesday.
The county hasn’t seen any new deaths from the coronavirus in three days. That’s the longest period of time Cobb has reported zero new deaths since July 4-6.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|9/22
|Change
|Cases
|19,174
|+123
|Hospitalizations
|1,721
|+5
|Deaths
|421
|0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|9/22
|Change
|Cases
|308,221
|+1,017
|Hospitalizations
|27,490
|+96
|Deaths
|6,677
|+73
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
