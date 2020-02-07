Longtime Nashville music producer Tom Long was the speaker and entertainment at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta's weekly luncheon Thursday. Long, who grew up on an Acworth chicken farm, recounted his career and associations with some of the biggest names in country music, from Blake Shelton to Brad Paisley to Anne Murray to Dolly Parton.
Headlines
Alert
Nashville musician Tom Long sings in Marietta
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Kennesaw man arrested after K-9 sniffs out drugs at traffic stop
-
Kennesaw man arrested trying to meet girl for sex, police say
-
Take care out there: storms affect Cobb roads
-
County police departments could be abolished under Georgia Senate bill
-
Police: Gun left in church by woman 'uncomfortable' with it
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.