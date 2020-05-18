Marietta police found a large amount of illegal drugs and cash in the trunk of a car after pulling the driver over for a minor traffic violation, records show.
According to his arrest warrant, Donald Reese, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee, encountered Marietta police at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Delk Road just before 11 p.m. on May 12, when he made an illegal turn using a no-driving part of the roadway that separates merging traffic at exits, otherwise known as a gore.
“Accused was driving in the right-most lane to turn on to I-75 south from Delk Road before said accused drove through the gore and got back on to Delk Road using the gore,” police said.
Inside the trunk of Reese’s vehicle were several briefcases, and inside those briefcases was 12,095 grams (26.6 pounds) of marijuana, 3,191 grams of marijuana edibles, 58 grams of ecstasy and $30,845 in cash, per warrants.
There was also a Kel-Tec firearm under the front passenger seat of the vehicle, and a small amount of marijuana that belonged to the front-seat passenger, Arnold Levere Foster, police said.
Reese and Foster were both arrested and booked into the county jail, their records show.
Foster, 35, of Antioch, Tennessee, was released after about 17 hours in custody on an $8,000 bond order, facing a felony count of use of a firearm as a felon as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, his jail record states.
Reese is in the Cobb jail without bond, facing two felony counts of possessing illegal drugs with intent to distribute, felony counts of trafficking marijuana and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, and a single misdemeanor count of driving on the highway gore, per his jail record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.