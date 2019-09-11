Cobb police have arrested a man they say was found naked in a private hot tub at a house on Wayward Drive in Marietta, roughly four miles from the man’s house on East Piedmont Road.
Larry Eugene Brown, 52, was arrested at the Wayward Drive house around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, when he was found naked in the hot tub, on a locked, screened-in porch at the back of the home, police said.
“Said accused then ran around Wayward Drive while naked in front of victims,” Brown’s arrest warrant states. “Said accused was observed entering the backyards of the surrounding residence upon officers arrival.”
Police say Brown was at Wayward Drive for half an hour between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. last Monday, loitering in backyards.
Officers say he forced entry into the locked, screened back porch of the house with the hot tub, damaging the metal porch door by bending it outwards and jumping through the screen wall, damaging that too.
After being confronted by the homeowner and fleeing their backyard, still naked, Brown fled from uniformed officers as they approached, the arrest warrant states.
“Said accused had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed forcefully while struggling with the officer,” the warrant states.
Jail records show Brown is in the Cobb County jail without bond facing a total of nine charges, including two felony probation violations.
In respect to the hot tub incident, Brown is charged with five misdemeanors, of trespass, loitering, public indecency and obstructing police, for which he is subject to a $5,000 bond.
He also faces a felony charge of neglecting an elderly or disabled person and another misdemeanor count of obstructing police, in relation to a separate incident.
Police say Brown made a woman fearful of staying in her own home, but his arrest warrant for that incident, between 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 2:55 a.m. on Aug. 21, does not explain why.
“Said accused has prevented the victim from sleeping in her own home due to her fear for her safety,” the warrant states, listing the incident address as the same location of Brown’s home on Piedmont Road.
Officers say they ordered Brown to exit the residence but he denied commands and retreated inside.
He is being held in custody without bond on the two probation violation charges and the two charges in relation to the August incident, jail records show.
