There was nothing but chill vibes at Good Mews Animal Foundation on Sunday as a group of about 15 people joined up with the shelter’s feline population for cat yoga.
Cat yoga, as the name implies, is yoga with cats, but the cats are what you might call passive participants. It was exclusively the humans in the class who actually performed the yoga poses, while the cats just kind of wandered around and did their own thing.
But that was totally fine with Nikki Rizzi-Moran, a yoga instructor and vet tech at Good Mews who led the hourlong class.
“If there’s a cat on your mat, feel free to sit down, pet them, love them,” she said. “In between postures, do whatever is good for you. You don’t have to do what I’m saying. If you want to hang out with the cats, hang out with the cats.”
Nikki Rizzi-Moran told the MDJ that Good Mews has been hosting the sessions for about three years. The lessons are open to people of all skill levels, and the cats help people relax and get in the right mindset, she said.
“They allow people to slow down and just pay attention to them and themselves,” she said. “A lot of times, we go into random yoga studios and we get overwhelmed, we don’t know the people, we’re scared. But here, I feel like they bring this level of confidence and security to people, where they’re like, ‘I don’t care what people think.’ And that’s the whole purpose of yoga.”
As Rizzi-Moran led the students through various breathing exercises and poses, some of the kitties ignored the class entirely, simply basking in the sunshine or snacking on their bowls of kibble, but the more curious cats wandered among the human participants to receive pats and head scratches. Some of the cats seemed to have a knack for finding people holding difficult positions, parking themselves directly beneath and grooming themselves.
“As soon as the mats come out, there’s a cat on every mat,” said Lisa Bass, co-chair of community outreach for Good Mews and the person behind cat yoga there. “And we have just one rule, if there’s a cat on your mat, you have to work around the cat because this is their home, and we have quite a few nice, funny modifications to the poses, so it’s really fun. … We love to have the cats, and the cats love to have the people in their space. We find if we’re on the floor, on our hands and knees, on our backs and bellies, they love that too. We might be lucky today and see a cat on the back, a cat on the chest or a cat on the lap.”
Matt Davidson, a Marietta resident and WellStar nurse, was the first student to become a living cat bed. While he was lying on his back, a cat named Raglan decided his chest was the perfect spot to curl up for a cat nap.
Davidson said Sunday was his first class, but now he plans on becoming a regular.
“It was really awesome,” he said. “It was the first time I’ve ever done yoga at all, and it was just really relaxing. It felt great. I feel like a giant weight has been lifted, and then with Raglan the cat just laying on me like that, that was just the awesomest feeling.”
Bass said Good Mews offers cat yoga four times a month, twice on Sunday mornings and once on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The cost is $20, and the funds go directly back to the shelter. Bass said cat yoga has raised about $60,000 to help Good Mews care for cats in need, and it’s not uncommon for somebody to come in for cat yoga and end up adopting one of the shelter residents.
Good Mews is located at 3805 Robinson Road, just off 120 in east Cobb. For more information, call 770-499-2287 or visit www.goodmews.org
