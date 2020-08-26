Police are warning motorists to avoid the Marietta Loop going eastbound toward the Interstate 75 entrance ramp.
North Marietta Parkway is closed to eastbound traffic at the entrance ramp, and only one lane is open to westbound traffic while police respond to a wreck with injuries, Marietta Police reported. Eastbound traffic on the Loop is being rerouted.
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes. Lane closures will remain for the next hour or two, the department said in an alert at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday.
Return for updates.
