For the first time since World War II, the North Georgia State Fair has been canceled.
Officials from the fair, which last year drew a record 335,000 visitors to Jim R. Miller Park, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon: "With utmost regret, the decision has been made to cancel the Superior Plumbing Presents North Georgia State Fair this year."
"Every effort has been made to find a viable solution for bringing the fair to fruition this year. However, between Cobb and Douglas Public Health notifying us of continued use of Jim R. Miller Park for COVID-19 testing through the end of the year, the extension of Governor Kemp’s Public Health State of Emergency, and an abundance of caution for the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, the difficult and heartbreaking decision has been made to cancel," the statement read.
Cobb County Fair Association President Frank Wigington said, “We wanted to delay the decision as long as possible to offer every opportunity to devise an effective plan. But after meeting with county officials and hearing their plans for the continued use of the park, we realized there were no options available left for us.”
Fair Manager Tod Miller remains hopeful and is looking forward to next year. “Now, more than ever, our community needs positivity and strength. We look forward to being back with you next year, stronger and better than ever.”
While the fair won't be held, officials are planning two weekends of "The Taste of the Fair," preliminarily set for Sept. 26 - 28 & Oct. 2 - 4.
"We are working on bringing you your favorite fair foods ... in a drive-thru food experience. This would take place over the course of two weekends in the main parking lot of Jim R. Miller Park. As the largest event in Cobb County, we recognize the tremendous positive impact the fair has on our community and appreciate the ongoing support," Miller said.
