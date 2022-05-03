As neighbors jogged and walked alongside Kennesaw Avenue midmorning on Tuesday, they slowed to stop and gander at an unfamiliar sight: industrial lights, filming equipment and production crews sprawled across the lawn of a historic Marietta home.
Outside the Talley-Turner-Steele home at 315 Kennesaw Avenue a group of about 20 production, film and sound crews were spotted filming a project. A hush came over the crowd as the word, "Rolling!" was yelled across the lawn. Only the chirps of sparrows and the sound of light traffic could be heard. From the street, it appeared the crew was also setting up filming equipment on the back driveway of the Archibald Howell Home, a property listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes, next door.
An unnamed production assistant said filming was occurring in the home for a tv show pilot and would continue for the rest of the day. The project, which will not film more episodes until purchased by a network, is not currently associated with any platforms, such as Netflix or Apple TV.
Marietta Police were posted and blocking off access to a portion of Holland Street from Kennesaw Avenue and Awtrey Street. A small section of Awtrey Street also appeared to be roped off at Stewart Avenue with detour routes posted.
The home, built circa 1890 by James C. Talley, is associated with several old Marietta families, including the Brumby and Northcutt clans. The property is currently owned by Nancy and Steve Steele, a partner at Marietta law firm Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele.
By noon Tuesday, a call from the Marietta Daily Journal to Steve Steele at his law office in Marietta was not returned.
