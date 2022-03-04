MARIETTA — Locals taking a stroll along Marietta Square this weekend might catch a glimpse of a few A-list movie stars filming in the park.
At 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, production crew members were setting up equipment along North Park Square. A security guard at the scene told the Marietta Daily Journal the film project was called "Carousel.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that "Ghosted," an Apple TV+ project starring "Avengers" actor Chris Evans, was filming in the Atlanta area under the fake project name "Carousel." The project is reportedly a romantic adventure-action film featuring “No Time To Die” star Ana de Armas as the romantic interest. The AJC reports Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody has also been cast in the film. Production began Feb. 14 and a crew was seen shooting at Eddie's Attic in Decatur Feb. 23.
The shoot will take place over the course of five days, Marietta Parks Director Richard Buss said in an email to the Marietta City Council.
Work on Friday and Saturday would be limited to the parking spaces and sidewalk next to Glover Park, and in front of the stage.
"Parking will be taken on East Park – park side – in various configurations leading to the complete side no later than Sunday," Buss wrote in the email. "Also, three spaces will be taken on West Park at the northwest corner."
On Sunday, North Park Square will close completely from Cherokee Street/West Park Square to Church Street/East Park Square in order for the film crew to set the scene, the email states.
"The scene will be a farmer’s market," Buss wrote. "There will be tents, 'chalk art' (sheets of vinyl laid down) and food trucks as part of the set. Restaurant tables on North Park will become part of the set. However, there will be access to the interior of those restaurants with some control of pedestrians while filming is taking place."
Parking spaces on the west end of Hansell Street will be secured for delivery vehicles. Police will assist visitors that utilize the parking spaces behind the wooden fence to their spaces on Root Street, as well as any delivery vehicles that can negotiate that turn. No vehicles are expected to be parked on Root Street during filming.
"Filming is Monday and Tuesday," Buss wrote. "The set on North Park will be struck down on Wednesday and lanes will reopen as will the business side parking as soon as possible. There will probably be some work on the park side on Thursday before they are out of there entirely."
The film crew will use a section of St. James Episcopal Church parking lot near the Square as the base camp for shooting on Saturday and Sunday. After church lets out on Sunday, the crew will utilize the entire parking lot.
