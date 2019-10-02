A 22-year-old Powder Springs man lost control of the Ford Mustang he was driving and hit another vehicle before crashing into a Marietta dance studio Monday, police say.
He was cited by officers in relation to the crash on Wylie Road, just south of Marietta Parkway, around 12:30 p.m., according to the police incident report.
Investigators said he was traveling south on Wylie Road in the Mustang, behind a GMC Sierra truck being driven by a 37-year-old man from Peachtree Corners.
The Mustang driver allegedly veered across the road's center line to get around the truck as it slowed to turn into a parking lot, police said.
But in doing so, the Mustang hit the side of the GMC and lost control, fishtailing off the road, over a curb, through a parking lot and into the dance studio, the police report states.
No one was injured in the incident and the studio was empty at the time, police said.
The Mustang driver told officers that the GMC driver in front of him braked quickly and did not use his indicator to signal a turn, according to the police report.
The Mustang driver also claimed the GMC driver turned into the Mustang to enter the parking lot, police said.
The GMC driver told police he slowed for northbound traffic and was hit by the Mustang as it passed on the driver’s side while he went to turn into the parking area, the report states.
Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed away, police said.
