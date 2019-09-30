MARIETTA -- MUST Ministries' latest plan for a new shelter was shot down Monday night by Marietta’s Board of Zoning Appeals, but the nonprofit has pledged to fight on by appealing the decision to the City Council.
“You’re always disappointed when something doesn’t go your way, especially when you believe with all your heart you’re doing the best thing for the community, so now we obviously have a step of appeal we can go to, and we’ll certainly exercise that and take the next steps,” said MUST CEO Ike Reighard.
The council chambers were so full that even Mayor Steve Tumlin could not find a seat. He watched on a video screen from the lobby with about two dozen others.
Tumlin said he would not be surprised if the turnout is similar when the matter comes before the council on Oct. 10.
“We'll take this under advisement, and it will be like a brand-new hearing, even though we'll probably hear very similar comments,” he said.
The zoning appeals board voted 5-2 to deny a plan for a new 130-bed shelter on a 6.33-acre property near the corner of Bells Ferry Road and Highway 41 in Marietta. Opposed to the denial were Commissioners Ronald Clark and Bobby Van Buren.
In 2017, MUST withdrew a similar appeal to the council to build a 130-bed shelter on the spot. The land already has homeless shelters listed under acceptable uses, but MUST needed a variance from the city to build within 750 feet of residential property. That request was also denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The new case
MUST came back Monday arguing that only one piece of property within 750 feet of the shelter is zoned for residential, but it is not used as residential.
MUST would be able to build on another part of the property further away from the residential area without permission from the board, but said doing so would create several problems.
Commissioner David Hunter said he feels for MUST, but couldn't bring himself to vote against the wishes of residents who would be impacted.
“I respect, I have even worked with MUST Ministries when it first started down here off the Square, many, many years ago, but I will say that the family needs to be respected, in my opinion, and if they don't want to live there less than 750 feet, I think that you all are going to build anyway, so why does it have to be at that location?”
Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, who also sits on MUST’s board of directors, said building outside the preferred spot would require the building to be three stories high instead of two. It would also mean MUST would not have the space to build separate wings for different populations such as families and veterans.
Barnes stuck his thumb in the air and said the three-story version would stick out like a sore thumb.
“The only issue we have is, is it going to be a thumb up in the night – and we can put lights on it, “Thanks to City of Marietta, we’re up this high” – or is it going to fit in to the design of the building so we can provide for mothers and children and veterans separately rather than locking them up on separate floors,” he said.
Barnes spoke passionately in defense of the shelter, sometimes eliciting applause from supporters and groans or shouted rebuttals from detractors.
The opposition
Those opposed to the plan largely said they love what MUST does, but found fault with a group of homeless men they say do not want to stick with MUST’s strict sobriety and job-hunting requirements. They said these men take advantage of free food MUST gives to anyone in need.
Steve Rush, who lives in unincorporated Cobb County about half a mile from MUST’s property, said his neighbors have had to deal with homeless people trespassing and committing other crimes.
“Some of the people of MUST Ministries have said those exposed to the expansion and the move are just the NIMBY crowd, 'not in my back yard,'” he said. “But what they're forgetting about is the front yard, the front porch, and in some cases, inside our homes.”
Several neighbors and business owners spoke about being accosted and bothered by the homeless men.
Joy Johnson, executive director of Georgia Ballet, said she is concerned for the safety of the students who rehearse at their studio near the site. In addition to the professional ballet company, about 160 children between 3 and 17 practice there.
Johnson said the studio has been broken into three times, and a man keeps sleeping under the deck there despite calls to the police about him.
“I am responsible for the safety of these children, and I take that very seriously,” she said. “Do we need to hire a security guard to see them out to the car at night? This is getting worse and worse in the years that I've been the executive director there.”
Neighbor Todd Downey said his 11-year-old cannot ride his bike on the neighborhood streets because of all the homeless people around. He said they have loud parties at night and leave piles of garbage strewn about. He echoed others in saying the men are attracted to the area by “free stuff” MUST gives out.
“I don't have a problem with MUST, I love what they do. … The problem is when they give all this free stuff to these people, and they don't want help,” he said. “They don't want help, they're chronic homeless.”
Barnes denied the charge that MUST gives out “free stuff.” He said the nonprofit only serves meals to the hungry and does not hand out camping equipment, which groups other than MUST do.
Building anyway
“To stand up and say 'it's all that free stuff that you give is the reason they come,' well, the only free stuff we give is to feed you,” he said. “And if you tell me it's wrong for somebody to feed a hungry man, I don't care who he is, or a woman with a child, to feed them, then something is wrong with our society.”
Don Hausfeld, MUST board member and chairman of the development project, said MUST's current 72-bed Elizabeth Inn Shelter is forced to turn away between 200 and 300 people a month, 74% of whom are women and children. He said stopping the shelter from building where MUST wants will not affect the men in the woods, but will have an impact on single mothers in danger of becoming homeless.
“Those 74% women and children are sleeping behind our shopping centers. They are sleeping in cars. … I, personally, one of my first volunteer jobs, I was at the intake, and I was the person there telling them there was no room: 200 to 300 a month,” he said.
“That 60-year-old facility out there has produced great outcomes for this county and has turned some lives around in a 30-day period,” he said. “Just think what we could do if we were allowed to build a facility that was crafted around the needs of those individuals. It's never been done in the state of Georgia. We always put them in old buildings.”
The former governor said no matter how the vote goes, the shelter will still go up.
“This program is going to be built, so y’all can argue amongst yourselves or pat yourselves on the back, and say ‘we beat them,’ but the only thing you’re going to do is separate a woman from her child,” he said.
