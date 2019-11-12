Forecasts for freezing temperatures have prompted MUST Ministries to open shelters where those living outside can warm and feed themselves, according to Cobb County.
With night temperatures expected to fall into the 20s on Tuesday night and to remain in the 30s through Saturday, Marietta-based MUST Ministries is inviting women and children to come in from the cold nightly beginning at 8 p.m. at the Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen at the Elizabeth Inn Shelter at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta.
Men will be referred to The Extension nearby, according to the ministry.
Women and children will also be able to receive dinner at 6:30 p.m. before admittance for a warm place to sleep. Water, fruit and other snacks will also be available at the temporary shelter, according to MUST.
In the mornings, breakfast will be provided, followed by accommodations in the temporary shelters’ warming center before lunch service.
MUST also offers clothing, job coaching and other resources to help move temporary occupants toward stable housing, according to the nonprofit’s announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.