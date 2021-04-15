1971 — Rev. Wayne Williams founds MUST Ministries.
1972 — MUST opens first office, located on Waterman Street near downtown Marietta, and first food pantry and clothing closet.
1983 — Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen serves three days a week with one small stove and five tables.
1984 — Job assistance program begins to help clients find employment.
1985 — Opens first shelter called SNOR (Safe Night of Rest) that sheltered up to 20 individuals in an old, donated firehouse near Marietta Square.
1992 — "Transitional housing" program begins providing apartment housing as an incentive for shelter residents who maintained employment, sobriety and a commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty.
1995 — Cobb Summer Lunch program begins and serves daily sack lunches to 25 children in need.
1998 — Summer Lunch expands into Cherokee and Douglas counties and now serves more than half a million meals in seven counties.
2004 — Gobble Jog, MUST’s largest annual fundraiser, begins.
2009 — Permanent Supportive Housing program opens in Cobb and Cherokee counties to serve unsheltered people with disabilities.
2012 — Veterans Permanent Supportive Housing opens.
2014 — MUST Marketplace opens, where clients shop for free and the public purchases discounted new and second-hand items to support MUST.
2015 – MUST and Alive Ministries merge to expand Save It Forward school food pantry program (now called Neighborhood Pantry) and doubles pantries, now serving children in 100 schools.
2020 – During the COVID-19 pandemic, from March to December, MUST served 179,914 people and distributed 2.04 million pounds of food. MUST also opened a Jobs Hotline, adult healthcare clinic with Mercy Care, weekly Bethesda Clinic in Cherokee, awarded the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund of $5 million to help homeless families and broke ground on new consolidated campus with 136 homeless shelter beds.
