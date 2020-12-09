MUST Ministries has received a $5 million grant to add new capacity to its homeless shelter under construction and include more housing resources to its services.
The $5 million is the largest grant in MUST’s 49-year history, according to Kaye Cagle, a spokesperson for the nonprofit.
MUST is one of 42 nonprofits to receive a grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, an initiative by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. A total of $105.9 million went to nonprofits providing shelter and hunger support for young families.
“This generous grant will be life-changing for hundreds of people struggling in homelessness,” Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST Ministries, said in a statement. “Knowing how many people are desperately seeking help during this very difficult time, our team realizes the impact of this gift as neighbors in need find help and hope through the Day 1 Families Fund grant. In addition, we are honored to be recognized in this national selection of experienced shelters making a high impact in their communities.”
The one-time grant will allow MUST to add capacity to the new shelter that will be at 1260 North Cobb Parkway in Marietta, projected to open in early 2022. From the grant, $1.5 million will go to the “Build Hope a Home” campaign for the new shelter, which will have a bed capacity of 136 beds with 36 “flex” beds. The money will also help the charity hire more housing professionals and improve services for people moving into permanent housing.
In Cherokee County, MUST will be able to grow its Cherokee County Bridge Housing Program, ensuring more families have access to housing for up to 90 days while they stabilize.
MUST can expand its programs for food, job coaching, health care and clothing, and services will also include counseling and childcare.
“Solving homelessness isn’t as simple as just giving someone a place to live,” Reighard said. “So many elements of a family’s life must be stabilized in order to move forward in wholeness.”
