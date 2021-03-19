MUST Ministries has expanded its slate of social services to include a full-service primary care clinic in Cobb and Cherokee counties, and wants to spread the word: there’s plenty of care to go around.
The Marietta-based non-profit kicked off the program last June, in the hopes of expanding healthcare access to uninsured and impoverished residents. Currently, the service operates out of MUST’s Mercy Care clinic at 1407 Cobb Parkway in Marietta on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with a mobile clinic operating one day per month in Canton.
Cheryl Haire, MUST’s senior director of Strategic Partnerships and Community Outreach, says the clinic came out of “a distinct need in this community for quality health care.” To that end, the services aren’t limited to blood pressure checks or handing out aspirin.
As Haire explained, the clinic provides primary care, women’s health services, prescription management, counseling for substance abuse and depression, and a host of other services. And if patients need help with something the clinic doesn’t provide, MUST will refer them to a specialist through Wellstar Health System’s Graduate Medical Education program.
Wellstar spokesperson Suzanne Forte said the provider is “very excited” to work with Mercy Care, but that details of the partnership were still being worked out.
Access also isn’t limited to those in the direst of straits.
“There’s a public misunderstanding that Mercy Care is just a homeless clinic,” Haire said in a news release, “but it’s open to the entire community.”
Any local resident who lives on an income at or below the federal poverty line—$26,500 for a family of four—or is uninsured can receive care from the clinic, at a significant discount. The clinic operates on a sliding scale which determines what the patient will pay.
For example, Haire said, any member of a family of four whose total income is $25,750 would only be charged a $35 co-pay for their visit.
“They may or may not charge you for other services,” Haire added, “But it would be very, very, very reduced. You would get a giant discount.”
Thus far, the program has successfully served 394 unique patients for a total of 542 visits. But Mercy Care says it has room to grow to serve even more patients. MUST has included flyers for the clinic in the meal kits it distributes, and is reaching out to its homeless constituents as well.
“It's important for people to know that we are a quality medical care clinic,” Haire said, “that really has a heart to serve, and wants to see our community be healthy. Anybody is welcome.”
