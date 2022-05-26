MUST Ministries, a local nonprofit volunteer organization that aids the homeless and families in need, is calling for donations before the launch of it's Summer Lunch program.
For many children living in poverty, the free and reduced meals they receive during the school year are the only meals available to them, according to MUST. MUST Ministries helps to fill the hunger gap through its Summer Lunch Program, now in its 27th year of operation. The program fed more than 6,000 metro Atlanta children in seven counties with 537,527 meals in just nine weeks last year. The goal is to serve that many children again this year, if not more.
The program will launch on June 1 and run through July 29 and, with the current climate of distribution and inventory issues, MUST needs the community’s help now more than ever through food donations, financial support and volunteer efforts to feed the children.
“The number of children we serve continues to grow each summer, particularly in our current environment of increasing need,” said MUST Seasonal Programs Director Paula Rigsby. “These children can only be fed through an abundance of generous volunteers and donations. We are facing shortages of everything from juice boxes to people willing to help.”
Those willing to help are encouraged to donate certain items or package together “Kids’ Kits” in plastic bags, filled with 10 drinks, five breakfast items, five lunch items and five snack items in each bag. A list of items needed can be found at mustministries.org/summer-lunch, as well as how to make a financial donation and sign up to volunteer during the program.
Please deliver all items at once to the MUST Donation Center located at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta, open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and designate donations for Summer Lunch.
