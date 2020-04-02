MARIETTA — If ever there was a time for a nonprofit to be ready to feed and assist its local families, it's now.
That's the message coming from MUST Ministries leaders, who say the coronavirus has caused a significant spike in need for families everywhere.
Ike Reighard, president and CEO of Marietta-based MUST, said while the ministry normally focuses on providing food, shelter, clothing and helping people get jobs, it has narrowed its focus to the basics and ratcheted up output.
"Right now, we're focused on the food and we're focused on the shelter," Reighard told the MDJ on Thursday. "We'll continue to give out food as long as we're able to get food. ... We'll be there until the last can flies off the shelf, and hopefully that never happens."
Reighard said as the pandemic has unfolded, MUST has, among other measures, created the "MUST food rapid response" effort. The effort began March 17, one day after schools officially closed for in-person instruction and continues every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
He said the program shifts from MUST's usual food pantry model, where families come inside to shop, to curbside distribution of "emergency food boxes" at the organization's three client services locations in Canton, Smyrna and Marietta. A fourth pickup location operates out of Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.
In addition, MUST has partnered to provide meals to students who rely on school-provided breakfast and lunch when school is in session.
The MDJ visited the Marietta client services location at 1407 Cobb Parkway North on Thursday, where a drive-thru had been set up to hand out food boxes. A small crew of MUST employees with gloved hands and one masked face, scanned driver's licenses and placed boxes of food directly into trunks of cars to eliminate physical contact.
Each emergency food box given to families contains about 35 pounds of food to sustain a family for 2 weeks, according to Kaye Cagle, a spokeswoman for the organization. MUST also hands out daily breads and sweets donated from grocery store bakeries.
There are also 39 neighborhood pantry locations in schools and three living facilities for low-income seniors that offer food pickup, she said.
Kim, a Cobb mother who asked that the MDJ not publish her last name or photo, was one of the few visitors to MUST's Marietta client services center Thursday afternoon. As Kim and her 13-year-old daughter pulled up to the drive-thru to pick up a food box, the mother said she'd recently lost her job as a substitute teacher at a local day care center.
Kim said she and her daughter had donated canned goods to MUST through Girl Scouts in the past, but had never come to receive food.
"I'd love to be able to give back to them," she said, as a worker loaded the box into her trunk.
MUST officials say situations like Kim's have become common in an era of widespread layoffs and furloughs as governments order the shutdown of local businesses and in-person transactional services.
"To give the numbers context, MUST typically serves 400 families through neighborhood pantries and 1,100 through client services pantries in a month," Cagle said. "In the first three days of the crisis, we served 3,750 families."
And compared to a typical year, when MUST expects to serve about 33,000 people across its food, emergency shelter, housing, workforce development, toy shops, summer lunch and clothing programs, MUST is expected to have served about 47,000 individuals in food aid alone from March 17 to June 30 this year, according to the nonprofit.
"It makes sense when you think about most of our food pantries are in schools where there's very high (percentages on) free and reduced (price) lunch programs, and their parents are hourly workers," Reighard said, noting that many hourly workers aren't making money as they're unable to report to physical work locations. "It's staggering to think about the need that's out there."
Reighard also said the organization has seen growth in the number donations from the community, churches, grocery stores and other nonprofits looking to help feed families. He said, for example, Passion City Church in Atlanta donated 5,000 pounds of food to MUST on Thursday.
Reighard said MUST takes donations at each of its client services center and is especially in need of canned meats, such as tuna, chicken or other high-protein items.
Donations can be made at:
- MUST Marietta Client Services: 1407 Cobb Parkway North, Marietta
- MUST Cherokee Client Services: 111 Brown Industrial, Canton
- MUST Smyrna Client Services: 460 Pat Mell Road, Smyrna
- MUST Ministries Donation Center:1280 Field Parkway, Marietta
