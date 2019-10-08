MUST Ministries' plan to expand its facilities for the homeless is set to go before the Marietta City Council at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The council usually has its meetings at 7 p.m. following an agenda review session at 6 p.m., but Mayor Steve Tumlin requested the earlier meeting specifically for this issue.
The matter came up at last month's city's Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, when throngs filled the council chamber and out into the lobby, where the proceedings were shown on a television screen.
Tumlin said scheduling the meeting earlier will allow both sides to have their say without delaying the parties set to go before the council at 7 p.m.
“We made it to 4:30 so everybody can have their due respect,” he said. “We're going to have chairs outside. … There will be nobody else here.”
MUST is appealing the Marietta zoning board's 5-2 vote to deny a plan for a new 130-bed shelter on a 6.33-acre property near the corner of Bells Ferry Road and Highway 41 in Marietta.
Some neighbors came out against the plan, citing a cadre of homeless men who are not MUST clients who live in the woods and cause havoc for homeowners. The neighbors said these men take advantage of meals MUST gives out but do not want to commit to sobriety and job-hunting as MUST requires for its clients.
In 2017, MUST withdrew a similar appeal to the council to build a 130-bed shelter on the same spot. The land already has homeless shelters listed under acceptable uses, but MUST needed a variance from the city to build within 750 feet of residential property. That request was also denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
If MUST does not get approval to build on the spot it wants, it can build elsewhere on the same property without city approval, and CEO Ike Reighard said that's what they plan to do.
But if they go with Plan B, the shelter will have to be three stories tall, making it visible from the road and eliminating the possibility of building separate wings for groups like mothers with children and homeless veterans.
“The issue is not whether or not the shelter can be set up, because that 6.3 acres is already zoned for a shelter,” Tumlin said. “The issue is whether or not they build a three-story building at the specific place they do. They still can build, it just won't be able to be in that spot.”
Typically at public hearings, each side gets 15 minutes to make its case. Tumlin said the city has the option to give each side 30 minutes. That will be decided at the meeting, but Tumlin said he expects a vote to be taken by 5:45 p.m. so the 6 p.m. work session can go on as planned.
