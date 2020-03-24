In a time when the demand for food is at a heightened level, Marietta-based MUST Ministries is working virtually around the clock to try to meet the needs of those hungry in Cobb and Cherokee counties.
MUST has been coordinating food distribution both in partnership with other organizations and independently. The number served in the last four work days is 3,750 families. To put it into perspective, MUST typically distributes food to 1,500 families a month.
MUST also supplied volunteers at each of Cobb County School District’s eight schools where meals for the week were prepared by school food and nutrition teams and taken to curbside delivery by two to five MUST volunteers. That effort produced 24,480 meals distributed, including 10,880 breakfasts and 13,600 lunches.
In just four days, MUST distributed to families at 33 Neighborhood Pantry locations in schools and at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in East Cobb. The main three MUST Client Services Pantries also have been open and seeing record numbers.
To manage these distributions in light of CDC health recommendations, all food was distributed curbside.
“A client could just pull up, pop the trunk or unlock the back car door and we slid the box in,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST. “We want to be as careful as we can while making sure people have enough to eat.”
Reighard explained that MUST had already distributed the March allotment of food and toiletries prior to the COVID-19 virus concerns, so the additional curbside boxes added two weeks of groceries to Neighborhood Pantry clients while also serving non-clients in need.
Neighborhood Pantry clients are selected by the school counselors and social workers to reach the highest risk children and their families. MUST is now in 29 Cobb County schools, three Marietta City Schools, three Cherokee County schools and Kennesaw State University with Neighborhood Pantry food and toiletries. Clients come 12 months a year to supplement their food stamps.
MUST also delivers food to low-income housing for senior citizens in Cobb and Cherokee as well as three Client Services Pantries.
Reighard said MUST has had to redefine their model and become innovative in social distancing, but the biggest need remains collecting the food.
The list of food needed is on the MUST website at mustministries.org.
