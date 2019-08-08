With fundraising well underway, MUST Ministries is expecting to break ground on its new homeless shelter this year, according to CEO Ike Reighard.
Reighard also said the group had raised over 90% of its $12.5 million goal.
“We've got that last $1.2 million, roughly, to go at this point, and we feel confident about being able to go ahead and launch it, and that as people know about the shelter, they're going to pick up the opportunity to help fund that last $1.2 million.”
He said MUST is confident because, so far, the funding has come largely from foundations and corporate donations as well as a $1.7 million donation from MUST’s board, and they still have not approached what he called the “bread and butter” donors for assistance.
Reighard made the comments at the MUST's annual back-to-school bash.
The nonprofit plans to build the shelter on 6.3 acres at 1260 Cobb Parkway near Bells Ferry Road to replace its current Elizabeth Inn Shelter off Cobb Parkway North near Canton Road Connector.
Elizabeth Inn was made from a converted church building and has space for 72 beds, but MUST is forced to turn away hundreds every month for lack of space.
Reighard said the new facilities will be designed from the ground up to house people struggling with homelessness and have room to house more people. Preliminary work on the new shelter, he added, is well underway.
“If everything goes perfectly, we will break ground probably sometime at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, and then it will probably be about a 12- to 18-month process,” he said.
He said the details of the new space are still being worked out.
“We continue to try to refine the plan by interviewing our own staff about how do we make the next campus safer? How do we make the next campus something that this community will be proud of? And so we're going to the people who work on the front lines for us, and we're having continual meetings with them to make sure that our next facility is not pieced together like (Elizabeth Inn) is,” he said.
Marietta’s City Council originally rejected the project plan, but lacked the authority to stop MUST from building on a different part of the property.
There was a bit of a dust-up with some neighbors who objected to having a homeless shelter near their property. An online petition in 2017 urging the city to deny the original shelter plans claimed a majority of visitors to the Elizabeth Inn property "do not want a ‘hand up’ to get on a better path."
"When a group of people with dysfunctional behavior are camping in close proximity to residential neighborhoods, it is a valid concern not a (‘not in my backyard’) attitude,” the petition stated.
Former Gov. Roy Barnes, who serves on MUST’s board of directors, late last year downplayed those concerns and said a new shelter will allow MUST to do more to help regular people who have fallen on hard times and will not attract the type of crowd naysayers described.
“Are we going to do as we’re required by our Christian and moral principles to feed the hungry and clothe the naked? Yes, we’re going to continue doing what we do now,” Barnes told the MDJ in December. “But there’s no change that will be brought about by that, and we don’t have that now, we don’t have people camping in the woods, and we won’t have it in the future. Have you ever been to the facility we have now? It’s just across the road on 41. At Elizabeth, there’s not anybody camping in the woods or anything like that, and there will be no change, but we will continue to offer the services we do now.”
