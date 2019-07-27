Students in Cobb and Marietta schools will be starting a new school year Thursday. That can be a tough time for any child, especially for kids without a home.
“Sometimes the parents are so reticent to tell the children that they’re in a homeless shelter, they’ll tell them this is a camp,” said Ike Reighard, CEO of MUST Ministries, which operates the Elizabeth Inn homeless shelter in Marietta. “Someone very wonderful in the Cobb County Schools years ago made the decision that the school bus would pick up here first in the morning and drop off last so the kids don’t have to deal with some other kids who might have something to say to them.”
But on Saturday, the 10 children currently staying at MUST Ministries’ Marietta shelter along with other kids and families from the community started this school year off on a fun note with MUST’s annual Back to School Bash.
A live DJ played pop and hip-hop tunes while families ate fresh grilled burgers and hot dogs, courtesy of Marlon Longacre and Roy Stiglich, two volunteers from Piedmont Church who have been volunteering their time and grill for school games and community events for 20 years.
Amid the carnival atmosphere, more volunteers gave the kids back-to-school haircuts and handed out new school clothes and uniforms.
“It gives them a sense of dignity, a sense of pride,” said Keo Buford, program director at MUST. “Regardless of whether they have a place to live, they’ll still be able to go back to school with all the supplies they need.”
One of the people handing out clothes was Terrie Nelson, MUST’s family center coordinator. As the music blasted in the background, she asked parents for their kids’ sizes, handed them shirts, skirts and pants to try out, then told the kids how handsome or cute they looked in their new outfits.
During a brief break in the action, Nelson brought the MDJ to her office, which was packed to the gills with backpacks, snacks and other supplies, all donated for the back to school bash.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”}
But Nelson said the recent windfall of donated goods will be shortlived.
“I can always use more,” she said. “Always. Every 30 days I need more because my kids come in, the average number of kids I have is 12, but it changes every 30 days. There are new cases every 30 days and I need book bags, clothing, all of those things.”
Reighard said in suburbs like Cobb County, the victims of poverty and homelessness are often women and children.
In the last fiscal year, he said MUST helped out 33,000 people, 84 percent of whom were women and children.
He also said the nonprofit is forced to turn away between 200 and 300 women and children each month for lack of space, but he’s hoping a new shelter on 6.3 acres at 1260 Cobb Parkway near Bells Ferry Road will help with that. The new place is expected to have facilities where families can stay together.
If all goes according to plan, work will begin around the end of this year or the beginning of next year and take 12 to 18 months to complete.
As Reighard spoke with the MDJ, Anthony Hardman swayed to the music while holding his two-year-old daughter.
Just three weeks ago, Hardman, his wife and their four kids were staying at MUST, but now they both have new jobs and a new place in Canton.
Hardman works for a service that cleans out damaged or abandoned houses, and he said he hopes to one day start a business of his own.
He said he wouldn’t be where he is now if it weren’t for the help he got at MUST.
“They were very open to helping us in every way, not only with jobs, but benefits for the kids, diapers and stuff like that, they had our back on a lot of things,” he said. “They helped us out, they found us housing and everything, and so far it’s been going good. … We’ve got a lot of people watching out for us.”
