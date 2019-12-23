It was an afternoon of music at the annual Kiwanis-Rotary joint holiday luncheon Thursday at the Atlanta-Marietta Hilton Conference Center. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the Rotary Club of Marietta were entertained by the A.L. Burruss Elementary School Choir, the Georgia Tech Glee Club and select performances from the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre’s Christmas Traditions show.
Music fills joint Kiwanis-Rotary holiday luncheon
