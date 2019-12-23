It was an afternoon of music at the annual Kiwanis-Rotary joint holiday luncheon Thursday at the Atlanta-Marietta Hilton Conference Center. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the Rotary Club of Marietta were entertained by the A.L. Burruss Elementary School Choir, the Georgia Tech Glee Club and select performances from the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre’s Christmas Traditions show.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.