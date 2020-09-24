An east Cobb elementary school is among eight Georgia public schools to earn national recognition.
Murdock Elementary School received a 2020 National Blue Ribbon award, a recognition of academic achievement, the Georgia Department of Education announced Thursday.
The award, issued by the U.S. Department of Education, honors schools for “their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to the award program’s website.
Murdock Principal Lynn Hamblett said all members of the school community play a role in its success.
"Our success grows out of a shared commitment from our parents, students, and teachers," Hamblett said in a statement to the MDJ. "Our parents give their children and Murdock their time, talent, and treasure. Our students understand the value of education and come ready to learn. Our staff is highly educated and committed to all students reaching their full potential. It is the winning combination and partnership that makes Murdock a special place."
Murdock, located near Post Oak Tritt Road in east Cobb, has about 1,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade and is in the Cobb County School District. The school feeds into Dodgen and Hightower middle schools and Pope and Walton high schools.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods congratulated the eight Georgia schools that received National Blue Ribbon awards.
“National Blue Ribbon Schools are among the best of the best in our country,” Woods said in the release. “I am extremely proud of the educators and students at these Georgia public schools and offer my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. This is a well-deserved recognition and shines a spotlight on schools working hard to expand opportunities for students.”
The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools as “Exemplary High Performing Schools” or as “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.” High performing schools rank well on state or national assessments, and achievement gap closing schools reduce performance differences between student groups and all students.
Murdock Elementary School was honored as an Exemplary High Performing School.
In the award application filed to the U.S. Department of Education, Murdock officials said the school works to form students into community leaders.
“At Murdock, it is our mission to empower people to work together to learn, serve, and lead with integrity,” the school wrote in its application. “We believe that all students can make a difference in society as thoughtful, compassionate, and strong leaders. Our teachers and staff continually strive to provide a positive learning environment with rigorous, differentiated, and balanced instruction.”
Other Georgia public schools to earn National Blue Ribbon Awards on Thursday include Academy for Classical Education in Macon, Brooks Elementary School in Newnan, DeKalb Early College Academy in Stone Mountain, Johnson Elementary School in Rome, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts in Jonesboro, State Bridge Crossing Elementary School in Johns Creek and Stevens Creek Elementary School in Martinez.
