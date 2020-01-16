POWDER SPRINGS — A male murder suspect was shot dead by Cobb County police officers in Powder Springs Thursday morning and now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
No officers were injured in the shooting incident, police said, that occurred at a home on Chaseway Circle, a quiet residential cul-de-sac at the end of a neighborhood off Lost Mountain Road.
The man shot by officers was a suspect in a Cobb murder investigation, which also involved other violent crimes and other suspects, Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, told the MDJ.
“It’s an investigation into several violent crimes,” she said at the scene. “We had officers here in reference to a murder suspect and during their response here a shooting occurred, it’s under investigation at this time by the GBI. We’re not going into further information right now about the specifics of that investigation as there are other suspects involved and additional crimes that are being investigated.”
Melton confirmed the murder under investigation is a Cobb County case, but wouldn’t say when it occurred.
She did not know whether the male murder suspect was a resident of the home where he was shot, or whether he fired at officers.
“At this time what I can tell you is the incident did lead to our officers shooting the suspect,” she said. “He is deceased and all our officers are okay.”
Police said there was no risk to anyone else in the neighborhood at any time during the incident.
Melton couldn’t say exactly when the shooting occurred, other than it was Thursday morning.
She asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the county police department.
More than a dozen marked police vehicles were at the site of the shooting throughout the morning, in addition to the GBI.
Neighbors told reporters at the scene that it was a quiet community and unusual to see such a heavy police presence there.
Return for updates.
