Suspected of murdering an 18-year-old Kennesaw State University student on Oct. 6, Marietta resident Kashman Rael Thomas turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas, 22, was booked into the Cobb County jail without bond on six felony charges shortly after 3 p.m., jail records show.
Cobb police said he is accused of murdering Oluwafemi Oyerinde of Lawrenceville at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw.
Thomas is also accused of shooting and injuring two other 18-year-olds, Khalil Bennett and Jarius Bonner, at the apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Police said Bennett and Bonner, who are not KSU students, were shot in the back and buttocks, respectively.
Both were disfigured from the shooting, having suffered internal and surface injuries, Thomas’ arrest warrant states.
Oyerinde died at the scene, from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.
Thomas’ listed address is an apartment at Stadium Village, located across Big Shanty Road from KSU’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The complex is marketed toward students, but is not affiliated with KSU.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Cobb police said Thomas turned himself in to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and members of a U.S. Marshals task force.
The Cobb County Sheriff's Office also issued a release on Thomas' arrest Tuesday, taking credit for some of the work toward his apprehension.
The sheriff's office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Thomas, sheriff's office spokesman Glenn Daniel said, adding that surveillance and interviews were conducted by fugitive investigators across the metro Atlanta area.
On Friday Oct. 11, the task force case agent received a call from an attorney representing Thomas, "advising that he wanted to facilitate his peaceful surrender," Daniel said.
"On Tuesday, Thomas surrendered himself to investigators," he said.
Thomas is charged with six felonies, including murder and aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Regarding Bennett and Bonner, Thomas faces two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and two counts of aggravated battery or disfigurement.
On those six felonies, Thomas was not offered bond.
He also faces one felony charge of possessing marijuana, which has a $5,000 bond order attached to it, as well as two misdemeanor battery charges, for which he is subject to a $3,000 bond, jail records show.
More than 150 students and well-wishers gathered on the KSU campus Monday night for a vigil for Oyerinde, a freshman mechanical engineering major.
