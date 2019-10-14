Cobb police have an arrest warrant for the man they say shot and killed a Kennesaw State University student at off-campus accommodation on Oct. 6.
Kashman Rael Thomas, of Marietta, is accused of murdering 18-year-old KSU student Oluwafemi Oyerinde, of Lawrenceville, at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court in Marietta, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw.
Thomas’ arrest warrant, issued Oct. 6, states the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. that day, when Thomas also allegedly shot and wounded two other 18-year-olds.
Khalil Bennett and Jarius Bonner, who are not KSU students, were shot in the back and buttocks respectively, police said.
Both were disfigured from the shooting, having suffered internal and surface injuries, Thomas’ arrest warrant states.
Oyerinde died at the scene, from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.
Thomas’ listed address is an apartment at Stadium Village, located across Big Shanty Road from KSU’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The complex is marketed toward students, but is not affiliated with KSU.
Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton told the MDJ Thomas was not in custody as of midday Monday.
Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute between neighbors at the apartment complex, but have not provided further details.
Thomas is charged with six felonies, including murder and aggravated assault with intent to murder in respect of Oyerinde.
He faces two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and two counts of aggravated battery or disfigurement with respect to Bennett and Bonner.
A student-led candlelight vigil is being held for Oyerinde on the KSU campus Monday evening.
