A Cobb man has been indicted by a grand jury on nine charges including a count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder after police said he fatally shot a woman he lived with and injured her teenage son during a domestic incident just before Christmas.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 32, of south Marietta was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on March 5 and remains in the Cobb jail, where he was booked on Dec. 21, 2019, records show.
Police said Gonzalez shot at them when they responded to reports of an armed person at his home address just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, when the body of 38-year-old Oralia Melo Meza was found in the home.
Per investigators, when the first officer got to the house, Gonzalez shot at him several times while attempting to flee, striking the officer’s patrol car.
A high-speed pursuit ensued with additional police officers, who chased Gonzalez as he drove over 100 mph in his 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck about six and a half miles southeast, to the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Highlands Parkway in south Smyrna, records show.
“Said accused eventually lost control of his vehicle, causing a traffic accident which resulted in his physical arrest,” police said.
When officers entered Gonzalez’ home once he had been apprehended, they found Meza’s body, as stated in a Dec. 23 news release from the Cobb police department.
Meza was an occupant of the house, along with Gonzalez and at least one child, police said.
“A 16-year-old male victim was also found and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot to the arm,” police said.
Gonzalez’ warrant states he shot Meza an unknown number of times with a handgun, and she was struck with an unknown number of bullets, resulting in her death.
The teenage victim was shot once in the right shoulder, per Gonzalez’ warrant.
Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, confirmed the young male victim was Meza’s son.
“All parties live in the same residence, but there is no familial relationship between the two victims and the suspect,” Melton said in December, adding there was no indication any additional suspects were involved.
Police said no officers were injured during Gonzalez’ apprehension.
Gonzalez, who has now been behind bars for 79 days, is subject to a detainment order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to his jail record.
He was indicted on malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
