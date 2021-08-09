The Cobb District Attorney's office has filed murder charges against Breyanla Cooper, 27, whose child was found floating in the Chattahoochee River last month.
The indictment was handed down Friday, according to court records.
Cooper's child was found in the river on July 1 by Cobb firefighters, who were at the time conducting a training exercise at the Paces Mill boat ramp. Investigators believed the toddler had been in the water for some time when the body was recovered, and may have gone into the water far upstream.
Cooper, who lives in Stone Mountain, was initially charged with concealing the death of another person by Cobb Police. She now faces two additional counts of murder, and one count of aggravated assault, and is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.