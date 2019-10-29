A Marietta man has been indicted by a Cobb grand jury on malice and felony murder charges, as well as two less serious counts, in relation to the death of 17-year-old Marietta High School student Jalante Brown, who was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. on July 4 at an apartment complex in the city.
Lord Isaiah Angulo, 21, is in the Cobb County jail without bond, records show.
He was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in the Cobb Superior Court on four felony counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun during a crime, according to the court.
Cobb police arrested Angulo on Aug. 16, when he was in custody in Cherokee County on unrelated charges, officers said.
Brown was shot multiple times and was dead when officers arrived at the apartment complex, near Wylie Road, a Cobb police spokeswoman said at the time of the homicide.
Shortly after the shooting, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera confirmed to the MDJ that Brown was a student of Marietta High School.
“On behalf of the Marietta City Schools staff, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Jalante,” Rivera said.
In July a $2,000 cash reward was offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta for information leading to the identification of suspects in the case.
