Five teens were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital after gunfire broke out at a party Friday night, police said.
Police responded to Ashford Ridenour Apartment Homes near Kennesaw, between Barrett Parkway and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park at about 9:30 p.m. Upon arriving, they found a 17-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his stomach, 18-year-old Leonard Cooper with a gunshot wound to his leg, 19-year-old Morgan Jackson with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, a 16-year-old juvenile female with a gunshot wound to her finger and a 15-year-old juvenile female who sustained minor injuries from broken glass.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, officers said.
“It was learned that a party was hosted in one of the units of the apartment complex and approximately thirty people were inside of the apartment. An argument ensued between unknown parties and shots were fired,” said Cobb County Police Officer Sydney Melton in a statement.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.