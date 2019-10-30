Multiple students responsible for spreading “falsified, and in some cases doctored,” social media posts referencing a threat to North Cobb High School this week have been identified and will face criminal charges, according to Cobb County School District officials.
The district has not identified the students or said how many were involved. Officials say there was never a credible threat.
Additional police officers were placed at North Cobb High School on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," following rumors of threats to the school on Tuesday, according to Principal Matt Moody.
Both the district and police have investigated the incident and will be pursuing criminal charges and disciplinary action against the students responsible for disrupting the school day and intentionally spreading false rumors on social media, according to Nan Kiel, a district spokesperson.
In emailed letters obtained by the MDJ, Moody told parents a report of a "potential threat" was made on Tuesday morning, but school administration and campus police deemed it without merit.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our number one priority. The investigation will continue, and we will notify you if anything changes," Moody wrote Tuesday.
In an updated email Wednesday, Moody told parents that a "fraudulent image," indicating a "credible threat" to the school had been circulated online and through text messages.
"This image was doctored and is false. The administration found that there was no credible threat to our school yesterday as was indicated by our original email and text message home. School will proceed as normal today," the principal's email stated. "Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence on campus from our (school district) police department and the city of Acworth police."
Contrary to rumors, the school was never on lockdown, and the campus is secure, Kiel said. She did not provide additional details about what was depicted in the doctored image or social media posts.
