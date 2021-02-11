I-75 fire/wreck
Northbound traffic on I-75 has been shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday. 

Northbound traffic on I-75 has been shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to the Cobb County Police Department. 

"It's a pretty bad wreck — multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer," department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk said, adding that "one or more vehicles are on fire."

More than a dozen vehicles are involved and at least one person has died, the department said.

"Traffic is already backed up south of Barrett Parkway," Delk said. "This type of weather is the worst, because people don't realize how dangerous the roads are."  

