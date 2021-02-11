Northbound traffic on I-75 has been shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
"It's a pretty bad wreck — multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer," department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk said, adding that "one or more vehicles are on fire."
More than a dozen vehicles are involved and at least one person has died, the department said.
"Traffic is already backed up south of Barrett Parkway," Delk said. "This type of weather is the worst, because people don't realize how dangerous the roads are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.