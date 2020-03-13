The largest Christian private school in Cobb County is closed as a precaution to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Mount Paran Christian School announced Thursday that the school is closed starting Friday. The campus was open Friday morning for students, teachers and staff to pick up supplies to work from home. Mount Paran will implement virtual learning on Monday.
There are no known or suspected cases of the virus in the school community, school officials said in a statement. They said the decision was made following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and Gov. Brian Kemp.
"Mount Paran Christian School has been planning for this scenario," the school said in a statement. "MPCS believes these precautions will keep staff, students, and extended family members healthy and safe, while hopefully preventing any more spread of disease in the area. The goal is to cooperate with authorities and get back to school as soon as possible."
For more information about the school's virtual learning plan, visit mtparanschool.com/virtual-learning.
