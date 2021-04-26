EAST COBB — Faced with the choice to either accept a new senior pastor or part ways with the United Methodist Church, east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel UMC has chosen to go it alone.
Rustin Parsons, a representative for Mt. Bethel, announced at a press conference Monday morning the church had initiated the process to disaffiliate from the UMC, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.
What’s more, Mt. Bethel plans to keep its senior pastor, Dr. Jody Ray, who the North Georgia Conference of the UMC had reassigned after nearly five years at Mt. Bethel. The reassignment triggered an outcry from congregants, leading now to Mt. Bethel leaving the UMC. Though Ray is surrendering his credentials as an ordained elder of the UMC, Mt. Bethel’s Staff Parish Relations Committee has hired Ray as CEO and lead preacher.
Approximately 4,700 people had signed a petition addressed to North Georgia Conference Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson requesting she not reassign Ray. Mt. Bethel, founded more than 175 years ago, is located on Lower Roswell Road and has about 9,000 members. It also operates Mt. Bethel Christian Preschool.
The petition cites the upheaval of the pandemic as a reason that the church needs stable leadership. It also mentions an ongoing rift in the UMC, which is divided over LGBTQ inclusion.
“I will not engage in trying to read the bishop’s mind for why she has taken this hasty and ill-conceived action,” Ray said at the press conference. “But I do know she had undermined her credibility with the people of Mt. Bethel Church and jeopardized the health and vitality of this great congregation that is a beacon of hope and light in this community and beyond.”
Ray said his reassignment came without any consultation or warning. Hauper-Johnson and her cabinet offered him a position with the conference working on racial reconciliation. They planned to replace him with Steven Usry, pastor of Sugarloaf UMC in Duluth. While Ray said racial reconciliation is an important issue for the church, he said he was offered no choice or consultation with the bishop prior to the reappointment.
The bishop disputes that characterization in a pastoral letter published Monday, decrying Ray’s “reckless behavior.”
Haupert-Johnson wrote that Jessica Terrell, a district superintendent whose district includes Cobb, called the pastor to discuss the appointment. Ray “replied ‘Let me stop you right there. I’m not interested. I’m staying at Mt. Bethel. I’m not going, I do not accept this appointment.’” Ray then hung up the phone, Hauper-Johnson writes in her letter.
Terrell later met with church leaders to discuss the appointment, but the Mt. Bethel leaders “refused to have any meaningful conversation” and threatened the conference would lose $3-4 million if Mt. Bethel left the UMC, according to Haupert-Johnson. Mt. Bethel leaders also said they would withhold compensation, benefits and any reimbursement for a new pastor and that Mt. Bethel would become unstable and hostile if the conference didn’t reverse course.
“On Announcement Sunday, the sermon and town hall meeting that followed on Monday cast this as a 'hostile takeover' by an evil, ungodly woman bishop and denigrating The United Methodist Church,” Hauper-Johnson writes.
Mt. Bethel is a member of the Wesleyan Covenant Association (WCA), a faction of conservative UMC churches. In 2016, the church’s longtime choir director, a gay man, told WABE he was forced out of his job when his sexuality became known at Mt. Bethel (this occured before Ray’s arrival).
So eventually, the church may have ended up leaving the UMC anyway — conservative congregations are planning to separate and form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church.
Ray said in an emotional April 18 sermon that he wouldn’t “bow the knee nor kiss the ring of progressive theology,” receiving a standing ovation.
“Be careful of secular ideologies and thoughts that often come described as biblical truth,” Ray said in the sermon.
Jennifer Walker has been a member of Mt. Bethel for about five years, a Methodist nearly all her life. Her kids went to preschool there. The conference’s offer to Ray was particularly troubling because he wasn't being offered a new pulpit, she said. Walker feels Ray was being denied from preaching by a progressive bishop because of his conservative theology.
“We [Methodists] do transition out pastors on a regular basis ... and there's always the shock, there's always that, but this is very different than what normally happens,” Walker said.
Walker penned a letter to the bishop renouncing her membership and supports Mt. Bethel’s choice to disaffiliate. She says the vast majority of her congregation does, too.
Walker and another member, Lindsay Haswell, insisted the split was not just about homosexuality, it was about “agenda pushing.” Mt. Bethel accepts gay people to worship, but you wouldn’t see gay people joining the clergy or gay marriages being performed, Haswell said.
“Our church is not changing with the times,” Haswell said. “We are standing firm to what has always been the Bible and the biblical truth … we're not growing with culture, we're not changing with society, we're staying the same all the time. Just like God's love for us.”
