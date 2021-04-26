EAST COBB — Faced with the choice to either accept a new senior pastor or part ways with the United Methodist Church, east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel UMC has chosen to go it alone.
Rustin Parsons, a representative for Mt. Bethel, announced at a press conference Monday morning the church had initiated the process to disaffiliate from the UMC, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.
What’s more, Mt. Bethel plans to keep its senior pastor, Dr. Jody Ray, who the North Georgia Conference of the UMC had reassigned after five years at Mt. Bethel. The reassignment triggered an outcry from congregants, leading now to Mt. Bethel leaving the UMC. Though Ray is surrendering his credentials as an ordained elder of the UMC, Mt. Bethel’s Staff Parish Relations Committee has hired Ray as CEO and lead preacher.
Approximately 4,700 people had signed a petition addressed to North Georgia Conference Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson requesting she not reassign Ray. Mt. Bethel, founded more than 175 years ago, has about 9,000 members.
“I will not engage in trying to read the bishop’s mind for why she has taken this hasty and ill-conceived action,” Ray said at the press conference. “But I do know she had undermined her credibility with the people of Mt. Bethel Church and jeopardized the health and vitality of this great congregation that is a beacon of hope and light in this community and beyond.”
