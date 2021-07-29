East Cobb’s Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church has entered a mediation process with the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, Mt. Bethel and the conference announced in a joint statement Wednesday.
“Mt. Bethel UMC and the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church have jointly agreed to use their best efforts to resolve an ongoing dispute through a mediation process and will refrain from public comment on this matter until the mediation process has concluded,” the statement says. “Mt. Bethel Christian Academy will also be included in the mediation process.”
Representatives for Mt. Bethel and the conference did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
The mediation will seek to resolve an ongoing feud between the conference and Mt. Bethel, which started this spring when Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson moved to reassign Mt. Bethel’s head pastor, Jody Ray, to another position. Mt. Bethel’s lay leaders had said they would disaffiliate from the UMC entirely to retain Ray as pastor and had taken preliminary steps to begin that process.
Throughout the dispute, Mt. Bethel’s leadership and the conference have traded barbs. Ray and other Mt. Bethel officials have alleged his reassignment is punishment for his traditional beliefs — Mt. Bethel is a member of the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group of conservative methodist churches planning to split from the UMC next year.
“What the world needs right now is a courageous church that’s willing to stand for what is right and what is true,” Ray said in a service on Sunday, “even when there’s persecution, even when there are those who speak against us.”
Haupert-Johnson, meanwhile, has said she was "concerned" about the ability of Mt. Bethel leadership "to lead the church in a healthy way."
"They have cast dispersion on our whole system and dragged it through the press, and I think that is pretty despicable,” the bishop said in a video earlier this summer.
Earlier this month, the conference moved to seize control of the church’s operations and assets.
Mt. Bethel is the largest church in the North Georgia Conference, itself the largest UMC conference in the country. The church dates back more than 175 years. In addition to a church of about 9,000 members, it operates Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, a K-12 school which last year had 680 students. According to a conference database, the church has tens of millions of dollars in assets.
