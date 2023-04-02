Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Blakely Lineger, 5, feeds a goat.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Steve Worch, a member of the church choir, explains the stations on the Easter Walk.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Ainsley Patti, 6, chooses a palm frond.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Visitors gather at a paper-covered cross to leave their red-paint-covered fingerprints.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Nolan Arnold, 5, with grandmother Debbie Arnold, visit the crosses.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Blakely Lineger, 5, feeds a goat.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Steve Worch, a member of the church choir, explains the stations on the Easter Walk.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mila Caswell, 5, visits a hungry llama.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Ainsley Patti, 6, chooses a palm frond.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Church member Millie Atkinson, portraying Mary Magdalene, depicts the empty tomb scene.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Visitors gather at a paper-covered cross to leave their red-paint-covered fingerprints.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children. Pictured: Nolan Arnold, 5, with grandmother Debbie Arnold, visit the crosses.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
Robin Rayne/ZUMA
Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
EAST COBB — Mt. Bethel Church held an Easter Walk on Wednesday, depicting Holy Week events leading up to Easter. Stations representing Jesus’ last week were set up around the lake behind the church, as adults recounted the Easter story for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.