Two students at Marietta's Mt. Bethel Christian Academy have shown their academic prowess and were named the school's 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Elisa Burba, daughter to Scott and Meridith Burba, is an Alpha-Omega student, having attended the school since kindergarten, according to Mt. Bethel officials. Elisa Burba graduated from Mt. Bethel with a 103.04 GPA on the school's 100-point scale.
She will be attending the University of Iowa Honors College in the fall, where she plans to earn degrees in English and history.
Salutatorian Patrick Villarreal is the son of Juan and Julia Villarreal. He has attended Mt. Bethel since sixth grade. Patrick Villarreal graduated with a 102.76 GPA and plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall, where he plans to study mechanical engineering as a Stamps President’s Scholar.
The program is a four-year, full-ride scholarship covering tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meal plan, books and academic supplies, as well as personal expenses and a stipend during freshman year for a laptop. The scholarship also comes with $15,000 for select experiences like study abroad, unpaid internships and unpaid research or conferences.
