Marietta Police are investigating a crash that killed a 71-year-old Marietta man on Cobb Parkway South just North of Airport Industrial Park Drive.
Police said the wreck took place at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
According to investigators, the driver, David Miller, was traveling Northbound on Cobb Parkway in his 2016 Ford Focus.
For reasons currently unknown, Miller drifted into the southbound lanes of Cobb Parkway and collided head on with a 2004 Ford F650 wrecker, police said. The driver of the wrecker, 82-year-old Jimmy Steen of Sylacauga, Alabama, was not seriously injured in the collision.
Miller was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Marietta Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Rakestraw at 770-794-5357.
