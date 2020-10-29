KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian School’s Class of 2016 alumna Kelly Hutchinson will participate in the upcoming Miss USA pageant on Nov. 9, broadcast live on FYI Television Network. A graduate of Auburn University, Hutchinson is a first-semester law student at The George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
Her charity of choice is the American Cancer Society, and, as her platform, she strives to bring awareness to supporting children whose parents are facing terminal diseases. Hutchinson relates to these children based on her own first-hand experience witnessing her father’s five-year battle with cancer.
In January, before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools and businesses, Hutchinson returned to her alma mater, visiting lower school classes and reading to kindergarten students. As a student, she transferred to MPCS during her sophomore year.
“It was actually just after my dad had passed away, and I really needed a change in my life,” Hutchinson said. “I think God was leading me here (to MPCS.) He knew that this was the place I needed to be; this was the community I needed around me during the most difficult time of my life.”
As a lifelong competitive dancer, her favorite part of attending Mount Paran Christian School was the dance program, recognized by Best of Cobb as the 2019 Best Performing Arts program.
“I loved it so much. It really was just amazing, with the facilities and the teachers. I think what’s really special about Mount Paran is they want you to be a well-rounded student; they want you to succeed in all areas of your life. That really helped me to succeed when I got to college.”
To support Hutchinson, download the Miss USA app to access The People’s Choice voting link.
