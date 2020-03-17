Major movie theaters Regal, NCG Cinemas and the nation’s largest chain, AMC, have announced that their screens will go dark for the foreseeable future as public places across the nation take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Last week, AMC said in a statement that it would cap ticket availability to 50% of the normal seating capacity in every auditorium, take action to encourage social distancing and institute “enhanced cleaning protocols.” However, after President Donald Trump urged on Monday against social gatherings of more than 10 people, AMC announced that it would close all locations across the country starting March 17 for at least six to 12 weeks.
As of press time, Studio Movie Grill — which has a location at 40 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta — was still posting show times, but the theater has limited the number of seats available in every auditorium to 50 or less and at least 10 feet apart.
Georgia Theatre Company, which has two Marietta locations at Merchants Walk Cinemas and Park 12 Cobb Cinemas, could not be reached to confirm the status of their theaters before press time.
With movie theaters closing, some studios have taken the unprecedented step of funneling new or recently released films onto home viewing platforms. Universal Pictures said Monday it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to break the traditional theatrical window of 90 days.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
