Due to extremely high visitation and a lack of space for hikers, cyclists and vehicles to maintain social distancing with each other, the Mountain Road is closed to vehicular traffic at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Hikers are still allowed to walk the Mountain Road. Private vehicles, including bicycles, are not allowed on the Mountain Road.
This closure decision is due to safety concerns and will remain in effect until further notice. Park staff will continue to monitor the situation and will re-open the road once deemed safe for all users.
Park visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With Visitor Center restrooms closed, patrons are asked to use restroom facilities before entering the park.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or facebook.com/KMNBP.
