Mount Paran Christian School announced this week that the new school year will begin on Aug. 11 and laid out measures it will take to protect students upon their return.
The school says administrators, teachers and students will be physically on campus for the start of school, but since April the school's executive council has been discussing options for students' return, including normal, in-person classes; intermittent education (alternating between live and virtual learning); fractional education (a percentage of the students on campus at a time, if required by authorities); and fully-virtual learning all year (similar to the end of the 2019-2020 academic year).
For parents who are concerned about the safety of sending their students back to classrooms, Mount Paran says classroom technology will be in place to allow virtual learning for families who choose to do so.
"This 'report to class as normal' virtual option will also meet the needs of families who may find the need to quarantine at home at any given time," a news release from the school says. "Those students can then pick back up where they left off when ready."
Mount Paran's lower school will continue to offer its Homeschool Hybrid program for students in grades K-2.
When the MPCS community returns to campus, if state-mandated social distancing and other restrictions are still in effect, the school says it has mediation plans in place for chapel gatherings, transitions, catered lunch and classroom scenarios for all classes and activities.
"MPCS plans to creatively utilize its entire 68-acre campus and facilitate all classes in their regularly scheduled, small class sizes. There are ample outdoor learning opportunities and alternate, non-traditional classroom spaces that will be considered for physical distancing, if required," the release states.
Head of School Tim Wiens said students learn best in "community and collaboration with their peers and instructors.”
He said his school favors hands-on, in-class learning experiences.
Mount Paran Christian School has also already or is planning to implement the following Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations:
- Utilize a student and staff screening process daily, with digital temperature checks upon arrival and CDC questions about temperature and exposure.
- Hire a second full-time nurse to ensure health coverage is adequate for any demand.
- Hiring a second security guard who will be on duty throughout the duration of the school day.
- Daily use of safe, electrostatic handheld sprayers on prepped surfaces and which can also be used to clean all public spaces.
- Will have completed HVAC/AC system cleaning and maintenance of high-grade filters in all facilities.
- May install a new air filtration system in academic buildings.
- Use only EPA-approved, safe disinfectants.
- Purchased 45 more hand-sanitizing stations to double sanitization locations, bringing that total to 85 stations on campus.
- Will provide masks and gloves for use by all staff members, where and when appropriate, if required.
- Students may optionally wear masks, and some will be available for purchase in the school store.
- Follow all CDC hygiene protocols and have them posted throughout campus.
- Suspend use of vending machines and water fountains.
- Will be utilizing multiple new computer equipment cleaning units.
- Continue to comply with all OSHA regulations.
- Review dining hall protocols and make any necessary safety adjustments.
- Will have protocols in place to provide any additional verbal coronavirus screening, as recommended by the CDC for schools.
- Operations staff will be continually cleaning the physical plant, equipment, etc. throughout the day.
More information about the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found at www.mtparanschool.com/coronavirus.
Details about the MPCS Homeschool Hybrid program for students in grades K-2 can be found at www.mtparanschool.com/academics/homeschool.
