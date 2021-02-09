In about a year, Mount Paran Christian School will have a brand-new facility to expand services for its high school students.
Construction on the school’s $11.4 million Murray Innovation Center, a 23,000-square-foot expansion of the school’s Dozier Hall high school, is expected to start this month. The target completion is in December, in time to open for the spring semester in 2022.
Dozier Hall was originally built to house 250 students. The campus has experienced significant growth in the last several years, and now has a high school enrollment of 450.
The groundbreaking ceremony saw a limited, physically-distanced attendance, and more families and staff were invited to watch via a livestream.
Prior to the event kickoff, the Roost cafe served coffee to guests. The Roost is run entirely by high school entrepreneurship classes, started by senior Zachary Fors and his classmates. The cafe is planned to be in the commons area of the new Murray Innovation Center.
The building is named for the Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation, which provided the lead gift for the school’s capital campaign for the expansion. Funding for the building came from 276 donors who contributed $12.4 million for the building, including the school’s first endowment fund of $1 million. The endowment will be used for maintenance of the new facility, a spokesperson for the school told the MDJ.
The Murray Innovation Center will include additional classroom and lab space, as well as a collegiate-style technology-enhanced classroom, a maker space, a fabrication lab, a digital lab, and a home for the state-championship-winning Eagle Robotics teams.
For more about the new Murray Innovation Center, visit mtparanschool.com/imagine-tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.