Mount Bethel Christian Academy, with campuses in east Cobb, will open for the first day of class on Aug. 6, according to school officials.
The school's plan calls for in-person classes, but allows for a shift back to online learning, should health officials indicate it is a necessity.
Mount Bethel has a "main campus" for pre-K through eighth grade at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, and a "north campus" for high school students at 2509 Post Oak Tritt Road, Marietta.
Lisa Kelly, assistant head of school, said in a message to families explaining the reopening plans that the school has established a "Healthcare Task Force committee," made up of two administrators, two nurses, a doctor and an "emergency preparedness specialist."
Kelly said the committee will work with local health departments, school personnel, and building facilities teams to develop a re-entry strategy that allows the school to "prioritize the health and safety of our community when we are back on campus."
The school's plan, laid out in a message to families, sets expectations of health and safety procedures to be followed at school and at home, Kelly said.
"We look forward to partnering with you to keep everyone protected," she said.
The plan documents say that specific decisions regarding on-campus modifications will be reviewed by the health care task force and finalized in the coming weeks. However, the school is so far planning for the possibility of the following measures:
Drop-off and pick-up times will likely remain the same at both campuses. Carpool-only drop-off and pick-up lines could be implemented at the main campus in order to reduce the number of adults on campus. Designated entrance and exit points are being considered, which may result in staggered times and/or extended timeframes for carpooling.
Faculty and nightly cleaning staff will clean and sanitize classroom spaces and commonly touched areas on campus regularly. Classes that share common tools and supplies will have new safety and cleaning protocols. Exterior doors will be locked and interior doors will be left open to minimize contact with commonly touched surfaces.
If health officials' recommendations include not serving lunch in a large group setting in the cafeteria, hot and cold lunch options will be provided in classrooms at the main campus. In this case, lunch orders will be taken ahead of time. The north campus is evaluating lunch
vendors and options, should in-class lunches become necessary.
If health officials' recommendations limit large group gatherings, Chapel services will be streamed in the classroom with follow-up activities for students in the lower school. Middle and upper school students will have small group worship services.
Parents will be asked to take student temperatures each morning before leaving for school. Parents may also be required to complete a health screening checklist prior to student arrival.
All faculty and students will be asked to have an "appropriate, hands-free face covering" for situations where social distancing is challenging to achieve. Students who ride the bus to and from school or for athletics will be required to wear a face covering.
The number of students in a restroom and/or locker room at any given time will be limited. Enhanced hand washing protocol posters for students will be placed in all restrooms.
Faculty and students will be asked to wash and/or sanitize their hands as they enter classrooms in the morning, between classes, or after movement around campus. Touchless hand sanitizers have been added in high-traffic areas on both campuses.
- Students will need to bring refillable water bottles to school. Water bottle filling stations have been added on each floor of the main campus, and one additional location has been added on the north campus. Drinking fountains will not be accessible.
Programs and events will be modified as necessary based on crowd size limits and social distancing requirements. Desks will be spaced as far apart as feasible. The number of students on the playground or in other common spaces at one time will be reduced. Lower school and middle school students will use separate stairwells on the main campus, and teachers will use empty spaces for small group work where possible.
After school program services will be offered on the main campus. Students will be separated into smaller groups and will be spread into multiple rooms and/or rotating groups on the playground.
- Athletics will follow guidelines laid out by
School officials say online learning will be rehearsed with the students and faculty, including on a work-from-home day on Election Day, Nov. 3. Online learning will only be instituted if mandated "in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak."
If online learning is required, students in all grade levels will work from home on school-issued devices, according to the school. Pre-K through second grade will have iPads, and third through twelfth grade will have laptops.
The plan indicates teachers will modify their current curricula to fit the online model, according to their needs. If a shift is made to online learning, in-person class will resume as soon as possible, the school says.
