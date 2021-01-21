A motorcyclist was critically injured in a wreck Wednesday, according to Cobb police — the second motorcyclist injured in Cobb in the past four days.
Jesse B. Hamilton, 35, of Marietta, "failed to maintain a single lane of travel" while driving south along Austell Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster, police said, and crashed into a concrete median at Knox Drive, about a half mile from Dunleith Elementary School.
Hamilton was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital "with serious life-threatening injuries," police said.
The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating and urges anyone with information regarding the wreck to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
