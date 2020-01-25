A motorcyclist is in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, according to Marietta police.
Authorities say 49-year-old Marcus Pinson of Loganville was driving on the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 southbound from North Marietta Parkway when the incident occurred Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. A police release states after Hinson lost control, the 2019 Harley Davidson he was driving slid on its side and came to a final rest on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp, a news release states.
Pinson was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release states. His wife, Yolanda Hinson, 52, was a passenger on the motorcycle, but police say she was not seriously injured.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.